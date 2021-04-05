New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Asserting that assembly elections are of enormous significance for India's constitutional democracy, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday said that only the Congress, along with like-minded parties, can confront the BJP's divisive agenda and provide a national alternative.

Sharma, a former Union minister and a member of the 'group of 23' which had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational overhaul, appealed to voters in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal to vote for the party.

"Appeal to the voters of Kerala and Assam to vote for the UDF and Congress-led alliance in Assam. A balancing of political narrative is the need of the hour," said Sharma, who is a member of the Congress Working Committee and the deputy leader of the party in Rajya Sabha.

Only the Congress, along with like-minded parties, can confront the BJP's divisive agenda and provide a national alternative, he asserted.

Urging the voters of West Bengal to reject the BJP and "halt its authoritarian march", Sharma said suppression of India's diversity and imposition of uniformity will hurt national interest.

"These elections are of enormous significance for India's Constitutional Democracy," he said.

"This is a critical opportunity to reaffirm and defend the federal character of the country which is under a sustained assault of BJP," Sharma said in a series of tweets.

Top Congress leaders including Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal of the ''group of 23'' had not been named in the party's list of star campaigners for the initial phases of assembly polls in West Bengal despite their willingness to campaign.

