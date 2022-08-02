Port Blair, Aug 2 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 11 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 10,455, a health official said.

The archipelago now has 45 active COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Stone With 'Ram' Inscribed on It Found Floating in Isan River.

Nine more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,281, the official said.

The Coronavirus death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Banned More Than 22 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in June 2022.

A total of 7,64,551 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.37 per cent, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)