Port Blair, Sep 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,712 on Thursday as 21 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Twenty new patients were detected during contact tracing, while one has travel history, he said.

Also Read | Farm Bills Protests: Congress Launches Nationwide ‘2-Month Long Mass Movement’ From Today Against Government For Passing ‘Anti-Farmer’ & ‘Anti-Poor’ Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 166 active coronavirus cases, while 3,494 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto Gifts Cars to Class 10 & 12 Toppers.

The administration has so far sent 53,554 samples for COVID-19 tests, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)