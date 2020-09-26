Port Blair, Sep 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,759 on Saturday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Fourteen new COVID-19 patients were detected during contact tracing in the union territory, while one has travel history, he said.

Twenty-five more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 179 active coronavirus cases, while 3,528 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 55,169 samples for COVID-19 tests, the official added.

