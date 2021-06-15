Port Blair, Jun 15 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only eight new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,269, a health official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 126 as no fresh fatality due to the disease was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Four new COVID-19 cases were detected during contact tracing and four were airport arrivals, the official said.

All passengers arriving by flight from other places have to undergo RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, the official said.

The union territory now has 109 active COVID-19 cases, of which 105 are in South Andaman district while the rest four are in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said, adding that the Nicobar district is now coronavirus free as it has no active COVID-19 case. Andaman and Nicobar Islands have three districts.

Nine more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,034, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 3,967,190 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.83 per cent.

A total of 1,32,542 people have been vaccinated in the union territory, of which 1,15,076 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 17,466 have received both doses, he said.

Meanwhile, the Information, Publicity and Tourism secretary of the union territory, S K Singh on Monday told reporters that the lockdown in the archipelago have been extended up to June 21 with some relaxations.

He urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their own safety, safety of their family members and society at large.

If every individual follow the Covid appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit it will help the A&N administration to arrest the spread of coronavirus cases, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)