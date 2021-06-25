Port Blair, Jun 25 (PTI) The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,440, a health department official said on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 127 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The archipelago now has 99 active COVID-19 cases, of which 96 are in South Andaman district and three in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is COVID-19 free as it has no active coronavirus cases. The union territory has three districts.

Four more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,214.

People arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The administration has so far tested 4,05,197 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.84 per cent.

Altogether, 1,49,906 people have been inoculated with 17,778 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Information, publicity and tourism secretary SK Singh on Thursday evening once again reiterated the need for strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocol and urged the people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and COVID protocol.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)