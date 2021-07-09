Port Blair, Jul 9 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 7,492, a health official said on Friday.

The single case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

The archipelago now has 13 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts of the union territory North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar are now coronavirus free as they don't have any active COVID-19 case, the official said.

Two more persons recuperated from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,351.

The coronavirus death toll in the archipelago remained unchanged at 128 as no fresh fatality was recorded, the official said.

The administration has far tested 4,16,815 samples for COVID-19, in which the positivity rate was 1.80 per cent.

A total of 2,12,003 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,61,602 have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 50,401 the second dose of the vaccine, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)