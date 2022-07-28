Port Blair, Jul 28 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, three more than the previous, pushing the tally to 10,410, a health department official said.

The union territory now has 43 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,238 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said. PTI COR

