India News | Andhra Assembly Passes Resolution on NRC, NPR

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:59 PM IST
India News | Andhra Assembly Passes Resolution on NRC, NPR

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Government has clarified that it won't implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) at "any cost".

The government has appealed to the central government to implement National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 format as NPR 2020 has "panicked" the Muslim community.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly has passed a resolution on the NRC and NPR. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari introduced the resolution in post-lunch session of Assembly. The resolutions have been passed by the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

"Andhra Pradesh Assembly today passed a resolution against the NRC, NPR," said Bepari.

"National Population Register (NPR) in its current format is causing fear, apprehensions and insecurities in the minds of the people of Andhra Pradesh. Addition of new columns, especially pertaining to the parents' place of birth and date of birth, mother tongue etc, in NPR - 2020 has led to unnecessary confusion and lack of trust among the public to the extent of impinging on public order," the resolution read.

"Under these circumstances, the Government of Andhra Pradesh request the Central Government to revert the NPR exercise to 2010 format and as such we request the process be kept in abeyance till such time. Government of Andhra Pradesh reiterates its principled stand against National Register of Citizens (NRC)," it said. (ANI)

