Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Saturday declared the first list of their candidates for the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at Undavalli, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu said, "TDP-JSP is ready for election war. This alliance is for the brighter future of Andhra Pradesh."

TDP-JSP list is not only inclusive but also revolutionary to its core, he said.

The list of 118 candidates includes fresh faces with representation from the backward community and women.

Of these 118 nominees, TDP spearheads with 94 contenders, while Jana Sena will be contesting in 24 seats.

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, addressing the media, emphasized the party's commitment to the welfare of five crore people rather than individual interests.

He highlighted that 23 new members would contest in the upcoming elections for the party.

Naidu said that the ruling YSRCP had announced candidates allegedly involved in red sandalwood smuggling.

Claiming that the YSRCP enumerated fake votes and sent money to constituencies to purchase voters, Naidu said they will not tolerate such practices.

The TDP has reported these allegations to the Election Commission, seeking assurance for free and fair elections, he said.

Naidu emphasized that their campaign relies on public support, highlighting financial constraints.

He urged the public to contribute to the success of their candidates by spending money on aspirants, emphasizing the need for grassroots support in the upcoming elections.

As per a TDP release, out of the party's 94 nominees, 23 newcomers have been entrusted with the responsibility to contest.

The list also consists of 28 candidates with a post-graduate degree, 50 candidates with a graduate degree, three doctors and two PhD holders, the party release stated.

Out of 24 seats, JSP has announced 5 seats, namely, Nellimarla (Lokam Madhavi), Anakapalli (Konathala Ramakrishna), Rajanagaram (Battula Balaramakrishna), Kakinada Rural (Pantham Nanaji) and Tenali (Nadendla Manohar).

The rest of the 19 names will be announced soon, JSP sources said. (ANI)

