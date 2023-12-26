Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Andhra BJP President Daggubati Purandeshwari paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary at the state BJP office on Monday.

During the event, Purandeshwari emphasized that the observance of Vajpayee Jayanti is synonymous with the celebration of Good Governance Day.

Purandeswari also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader.

In a recent statement, BJP State President Purandeswari lauded PM Modi as a visionary leader who, over the past nine and a half years, has tirelessly worked towards the development of the country. She expressed confidence that by 2047, India will undergo a transformative journey under his leadership.

Purandeswari highlighted that PM Modi is guided by the principles set by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, showcasing a commitment to the values that drive the nation forward.

Meanwhile in Ranchi, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee, BJP state organization general secretary Karmaveer Singh, Jharkhand Assembly opposition party leader Amar Kumar Bauri along with other party leaders paid homage at the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee located in the assembly complex of Ranchi.

Remembering the former PM, the BJP leader said, "The works of Atal ji will always be remembered. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had done the work of giving shape to the movement for separation of Jharkhand which was going on for 70 years. The entire country still remembers the works of Atal Bihari, the successful Prime Minister of the country."

"Be it the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana or the work of connecting villages with the city or Pokhran, the whole country is still remembering all these works and paying homage to the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji," he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP bigwigs led by PM Modi visited the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in New Delhi on Monday to offer floral tributes on the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the memorial.

Leaders like Former President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and others paid their respects by offering floral tributes on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a campaign is ongoing on the Namo App for the "Developed India Brand Ambassador" to inspire people to become ambassadors of 'Developed India' and inspire others to do so.

The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programs and services through good governance. The day is celebrated to ensure that the country's residents are treated fairly by the government and that they receive the benefits of various government services.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and was elected three times as the nation's prime minister. (ANI)

