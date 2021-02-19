Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a ten-time hike in cash award for the Armed Forces personnel from the state who will win gallantry medals.

According to an official release, the cash award for winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra are now getting Rs 10 lakhs and it will be increased to Rs 1 crore. For Maha Vir Chakra and Keerti Chakra, the number of State incentives will be increased from Rs 8 lakhs to Rs 80 lakhs.

For the Armed personnel from the State winning Veer Chakra and Sowrya Chakra the cash award will be increased from Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 60 lakhs. The kin of all armed personnel from the State who lay down their lives in line of duty will be given Rs 50 lakhs.

Reddy received the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal, Flame of Victory, to commemorate the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Swarnim Vijay Varsh to mark the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and felicitated the war heroes on Thursday.

The Chief Minister had first visited the residence of Major General (Retd) C Venugopal, the War Veteran, and felicitated him as he is the living legend of the 1971 War.

Later at the Police Parade Grounds, Reddy felicitated J Chinatalli, widow of Naik J Sanyasi for his exemplary role in the 1971 war.

The Victory Flame, which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ignite the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations on December 16, has come to Tirupati to begin its Southern journey.

An audio-visual presentation of the 1971 war was played along with a medley of patriotic songs by the Army band. Officers from the Services, state Cabinet ministers, and officials were present at the event. (ANI)

