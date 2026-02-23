Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of four victims who died after allegedly consuming adulterated milk in Rajahmundry.

Speaking in the Assembly on the adulterated milk incident, the Chief Minister said the government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the tragedy. He stated that strict action will be taken if the contamination is found to be intentional and assured that the government will not remain negligent.

Naidu also confirmed that the government will bear the full medical expenses of those currently undergoing treatment and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families. Several critically ill patients remain under medical care.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the tragic incident. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised, a party release said.

YS Jagan claimed that negligence in food safety enforcement has directly endangered public lives and demanded that the government take stringent action against those responsible for the adulteration.

He emphasised that such incidents reflect serious "lapses" in monitoring and regulatory mechanisms, and insisted that immediate corrective steps must be taken to ensure that similar tragedies do not recur.

He further urged the Health Department to take swift control of the situation by ensuring the best possible medical care to all affected individuals, closely monitoring their health condition, and, if necessary, deploying expert medical teams for comprehensive treatment.

He called for urgent administrative intervention to strengthen food safety inspections and restore public confidence in essential commodities like milk. (ANI)

