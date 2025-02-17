Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) 2025 that got underway at Tirupati on Monday brings temple leaders from around the world together to share knowledge on modern temple management while preserving spiritual traditions.

Speaking at the program Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu talked about motive of the ITCX 2025 event and stated that unites all the segments of India which includes Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain.

"ITCX 2025 unites all the segments in India--Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain. The management here must use AI, Blockchain, and sustainable energy", he said.

The AP CM stated that the government is building the State capital in Amrawati. He added that IVRS opinion and introduction of QR code are being done for gathering information. Naidu weighed on the usage of Artificial Intelligence and added that drones and CCTV camera will be used for giving special experience to the pilgrims in Tirupati.

"We are building a capital--Amrawati. We are taking IVRS' opinion and introducing QR code usage for information access. We will be using AI, CCTV cameras, and drones to give a better experience to our pilgrims", CM Naidu said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also spoke about his experience at the International Temples Convention and Expo event. Fadnavis stated that many temple committees from India participated in the event and discussed on how the modern technology and ancient Sanskriti can be connected with each other.

"Many temple committees from India participated in this event. They discussed how to connect ancient Sanskriti with modern technology. In this event, committees discussed crowd management, financial management, and how to connect Ancient Sanskriti with modern technology", he said.

"Also, in the temple connect event, those temples that did good work others will learn from them and apply it in their temples. The Lalbaugcha Raja committee discussed crowd management; we have many temples where we have to manage crowds. Our temple committees always work to spread the importance of Paramparik Sanskriti...", Fadnavis added. (ANI)

