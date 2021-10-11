Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 11 (PTI): The 11-km long footpath leading to the Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirumala Hills that was reconstructed by Reliance Industries Limited at a cost of Rs.25 crore was on Monday inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Reliance rebuilt the serpentine new rooftop of the stairway for the benefit of devotees trekking up to the centuries-old shrine, an official of the temple told PTI.

Also, Reddy inaugurated a Rs 25-crore Child Heartcare Hospital built by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, and a Rs 15 -crore shelter for cows and calves. The shelter is named as Sri Venkateswara Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandir, which is located at Alipiri at the foot of the hills. AJ Sekhar Reddy of Chennai donated the fund for the mandirer, the official said.

After reaching the hills, Jaganmohan Reddy offered a set of new silk cloth to Lord Venkateswara temple on the occasion of Navaratri Brahmotsavam that commenced on October 7, the official added.

