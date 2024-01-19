Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Highlighting his commitment to social inclusivity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday emphasised his government's top priority given to the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (BC) communities.

In a recent statement, CM Jagan affirmed his dedication to promoting inclusiveness by allocating key positions in the cabinet specifically for Dalits.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony To Be Telecast Live on NDMC Public Screens; Markets To Be Lit Up on January 22.

The state, consisting of 13 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) seats, has seen a notable effort to empower Dalits. Nine out of 13 seats have been allocated to representatives from the Dalit community. This move signifies a deliberate effort to ensure representation and participation from all sections of society.

Moreover, CM Reddy emphasised that this commitment extends beyond political representation, with many other positions in various sectors being allocated to individuals from the SC, ST, and BC communities. The move aims to address historical imbalances and provide equal opportunities for marginalised communities in the State.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Central Government Offices, Institutions and Industrial Establishments To Be Closed Till 2.30 PM on January 22.

As the government continues to implement policies prioritising the welfare of underprivileged communities, Chief Minister Jagan's stance underscores a dedication to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)