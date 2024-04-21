Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): The roadshow held by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections received a rousing welcome in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Memantha Siddham Yatra led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy witnessed tremendous enthusiasm from various sections of society including the elderly, women, and the youth as it entered Visakhapatnam today. Despite the scorching heat, the excitement was palpable, reflecting the shared aspiration of the people for welfare and development under Chief Minister Jagan's leadership.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Killed in Ghaziabad; Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, Day 20 of the bus yatra progressed through various villages and junctions, with each stop marked by massive crowds cheering for their 'hero'. CM Jagan commenced the day from Pinagadi Junction, Pendurthi Mandal where locals eagerly lined up to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. As the bus arrived, a large number of locals thronged to cheer and meet CM Jagan. Stepping off the bus, CM Jagan interacted with locals from Pinagadi Village.

In a touching moment during the yatra, CM Jagan encountered disabled twins G Tarun Kumar and G Jeevan Kumar in Rampuram Village. CM Jagan assured them of support in their pursuit of higher education, reaffirming his commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Also Read | Ulgulan Nyay Rally: INDIA Bloc Leaders Slam Centre in Ranchi's 'Show of Strength' Rally Over Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren's Arrest (Watch Video).

Through the course of the day, the Yatra passed through Chamalapalli village, and later Vepagunta, after which it proceeded towards Gopalapatnam, NAD Junction, Kancharapalem, Akkayapalem, Maddhilapalem, Venkajipalem and finally concluded at Yendada.

According to a release issued by YSR Congress party, Janasena party leaders Giridhar Gampala, G Sreeja, G Dhanush, N Srinivas, Chairman of The Federation of AP&TS FCRA NGO & Educationist Alivar Raju Roy from Bheemili, a member of the Janasena Party, Executive Trustee of the Shankar Foundation Krishna Kumar, former TDP District President and former UDA Director D. Bharti, and TDP Youth Wing leaders Charan, Sandeep, Kiranmayi and Dasu all officially joined the YSR Congress Party today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)