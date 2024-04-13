Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a stone-pelting attack during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra in Vijayawada on Saturday evening.

According to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) sources, an unidentified individual hurled a stone at the Chief Minister, injuring him on his left eyebrow.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed, Four Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Doda As Driver Loses Control (See Pic).

The party sources said that he was immediately provided first-aid on the bus.

CM Jagan continued his bus journey after receiving first aid, they added.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed During Heavy Exchange of Firing at Tri-Junction of Imphal East.

More details awaited.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)