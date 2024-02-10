New Delhi [India], Feburary 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament on Friday.

Later CM Jagan also met Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the release of funds for the state.

During the meeting, CM Jagan highlighted the issues of special status for Andhra Pradesh, funds for the Polavaram project, and pending electricity dues from Telangana.

After the meeting CM Jagan informed that the finance minister has agreed to Rs 12,911 crores for the early completion of the first phase of the Polavaram project.

However, the Chief Minister said that the completion of the first phase of Polavaram will cost around Rs. 17,144 crores, and the proposal for this is already pending in the Department of Hydropower, and requested immediate approval.

CM further urged for the clearance of pending Rs. 7,230 crores as AP Genco has supplied electricity to Telangana state for three years from June 2014.

CM asked to implement other guarantees including special status given at the time of division of the state. The CM said that special status is necessary for the economic progress of the state, not only will it attract investments but also create better employment opportunities.

The CM brought to the attention of the Prime Minister that 13 districts in the state have been divided into 26 districts, 17 new medical colleges are being built in the state so that each district has one medical college, and classes have already started in some colleges and hoped for adequate support and cooperation regarding the establishment of colleges from PM.

CM Jagan requested to provide adequate support for the 55 km 6-lane road connecting Bhogapuram, Bhimili, Rushikonda and Visakhapatnam ports proposed to connect Visakhapatnam with Bhogapuram International Airport.

CM requested to extend the Visakhapatnam-Kurnool High Speed Corridor to Bangalore via Kadapa as mentioned in the Partition Act and to ensure that this project is realized after due consideration has been completed.

The CM requested that the Kadapa - Pulivendula - Mudigubba - Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam - Hindupur new railway line be taken up as a part of this. The CM said that this project will provide good connectivity to the backward Rayalaseema area.

The Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to approve the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project as soon as possible.

Given TDP chief Chandrababu's recent visit to Delhi and the release of several surveys in the state, CM Jagan's meeting with PM Modi holds high political significance. (ANI)

