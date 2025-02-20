New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday pressed on the issues being faced by Chilli farmers in the southern state, urging the central government to remove the restrictions on crop procurement.

After his virtual meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said that Chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh are suffering because of huge losses incurred and urged the government to intervene.

Also Read | Delhi Accident: MCD Truck Runs Over Motorcycle, Kills 18-Year-Old Girl, Another Man Govindpuri Area.

"Today, I came here to represent the issue of chilli farmers to the Ministry of Commerce. This year, chilly farmers are suffering because of price, huge losses they are incurring, I asked him (Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) to intervene immediately through market intervention. They have some restrictions, 25 per cent procurement. I asked them to remove that restriction...we want to protect the farmers in Andhra Pradesh," Chouhan told reporters here.

Naidu earlier held a virtual meeting with Chouhan to discuss the implementation and progress of agriculture and rural development schemes.

Also Read | PhonePe IPO: Walmart-Backed Digital Payments Platform Begins IPO Process To List on Indian Exchanges.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh said that the state government is planning 'Work From Home' in a big way, especially for women.

In a post on X, he said, "Andhra Pradesh is planning "Work From Home" in a big way, especially for women. First, I would like to extend greetings to all women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Today, we celebrate their achievements and commit ourselves to providing them equal and full access to growth opportunities in these fields."

"Now, returning to the headline - As we know, the work landscape underwent a shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. With technology readily available to scale, "Work From Home" gained prominence. Concepts such as remote work, coworking spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) can empower businesses and employees alike to create flexible, productive work environments," he said.

He further said that such initiatives can help to strike a better work-life balance as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)