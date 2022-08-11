Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to prepare an action plan and standard operating procedure to revamp the welfare hostels and maintain the structures on war-footing at his camp office in Tadepalli.

The Chief Minister reviewed the infrastructural facilities in SC, ST, OBC, and Minority Gurukal schools' welfare hostels under Nadu-Nedu and ordered comprehensive development.

He also asked them to focus on quality, not quantity while taking the revamp works.

"Improve the existing hostels by revisiting (increase) the monthly maintenance fund. Put yourself in their shoes while revisiting the numbers. Be empathetic and focus on the qualitative part," said the Chief Minister.

He further directed the doctors to visit the hostel on monthly basis.

"By next year, move the rented hostels into permanent buildings and fill all the warden/helper positions immediately if there are any vacancies and involve the family doctor concept to the hostels by connecting them with nearby PHC. Doctors should visit the hostel on monthly basis," he added. (ANI)

