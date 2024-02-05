Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain the most failed chief minister in history.

During the TDP Legislature Party meeting held at his residence in Vundavalli in Amaravathi on Sunday, Chandrababu Naidu further alleged that Jagan will certainly be punished in the people's court as he has cheated the people with false promises and fake assurances.

"Jagan will remain in history as the most failed Chief Minister Jagan, who came to power by making all false promises, has totally neglected all the assurances given to the people, thus taking them for a ride," remarked Naidu.

Jagan has made a total of 730 promises to the people, either in his election manifesto or during his pada yatra of which he has not implemented at least 21 per cent. He is simply cheating the public by claiming that he has already implemented 99 per cent of the promises he has made, he added further.

Pointing out that Jagan has assured the people that the power tariff will not be revised, Chandrababu said that he has imposed a massive financial burden of Rs 64,000 crore on the power consumers.

The TDP supremo also said that the assurance given to the people on total prohibition was also completely ignored and raised Rs 25,000 crore by mortgaging the revenue from liquor sales.

Chandrababu also asked what happened to the promise to fill 2.3 lakh vacant posts in different government wings and said that a financial burden of Rs 8 lakh is imposed on every family in the state by hiking the prices of essential commodities.

Also, Jagan is simply looting the public by increasing petrol and diesel prices, besides taking a 'U' turn on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). He is now taking excuse by claiming that he has made this promise without proper knowledge, he added.

What happened to the assurance given to the people that he will achieve Special Category Status for the State? Chandrababu asked that not even a single irrigation project is completed though he has claimed that he would take up 'jala yagnam'. (ANI)

