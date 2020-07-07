Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday will lay the foundation of 3 Megawatt solar plant and inaugurate new building complex at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) on the birth anniversary of his late father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, which is celebrated on July 8.

Jaganmohan Reddy has reached the Kadapa district to pay homage to his father at his graveyard YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya. On Wednesday, he will be inaugurating a new building complex and will lay the foundation for the 3MW solar plant, according to the sources.

Also Read | Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers CEO, Two Directors Among 12 Arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police.

KKN Anburajan, IPS, Superintendent of Police said, "The arrangements have been made at RGUKT university for Chief Minister's visit. Kadapa district police have made tight security at YSR Ghat, RGUKT and other places for his tour.

District SP Anburajan has visited and monitored the security arrangements. In the wake of COVID spreading, Standard Operating Procedures are being followed. "Everybody willing to attend the tour will be allowed only after their COVID 19 test," SP said. (ANI)

Also Read | Vizag Gas Leak at LG Polymers: Andhra Pradesh Government Suspends 2 Environment Engineers, Factory Department Official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)