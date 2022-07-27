Visual of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with a locals of a village in Konaseema (Photo/ANI)

Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with people of the flood-affected villages in Konaseema district and assured all possible support to them.

Taking note of the situation, CM Reddy was seen interacting with the masses and children from the area.

"CM tour of Konaseema flood affected areas. The chief minister reached villages in P. Gannavaram constituency on a ferry. Travelled the muddy roads on a tractor. CM went door to door in the villages on foot and inquired about government relief programs. He also collected details from flood victims," tweeted the Andhra chief minister's office.

As per the Chief Minister's office, the visit to the villages was not a part of Reddy's schedule.

"The visit to the villages was not included in the tour schedule. People cheered before the CM on the village secretariat system and the services of volunteers. Appreciation before the CM for the response of the authorities," the CMO added in another tweet.

Amid the ongoing heavy rains across several regions in Andhra Pradesh, CM Reddy has been visiting flood-affected areas and interacting with flood victims.

The Chief Minister will be touring Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem cities and he will oversee the relief measures after interacting with the victims.

Earlier, CM Reddy held a review meeting with the officials on the Godavari floods and relief measures on July 16.

The CM instructed that ration supplies and daily essentials be distributed on war footing to all flood-affected families. The CM also directed officials to be vigilant and ensure no loss of life.

The Chief Minister took note of the situation during the meeting and enquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures taking place and cautioned them to stay on high alert.

He also advised using support teams like SDRF and NDRF in emergency situations. He ordered the authorities to take adequate measures in setting up relief camps and emphasized providing quality services.

Earlier on July 15, Reddy had also conducted an aerial survey in Godavari flood-affected areas.

He directed officials to ensure all the villages are evacuated and shifted solutions so that there will not be a loss of life. He further directed the mapping of the villages.

"Together we will have to find the solutions. Five senior officers are being posted right away. The next 24 hours are going to be crucial. All the Superintendant of Police and collectors should be on your toes and be on high alert," said Reddy.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh are hit by floods as water levels in the Godavari river are rising by the hour, threatening villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts. (ANI)

