Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Slamming the Centre over COVID-19 handling, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Mastan Vali on Tuesday the NDA government cheated the nation and said only his party can expose them.

"Lakhs of people are suffering but neither of them responded in time. YSR Congress Party and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are not in a position to question the Modi government. Congress alone can question and expose the misdeeds of the Modi government," he added.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP leaders are not in a position to answer the questions posed by Rahul Gandhi.

"It is a failure of the governments that lakhs of people died of COVID-19. Rahul Gandhi, as a responsible leader, made many suggestions but the Centre did not pay heed to his words," Vali said.

Further hitting out at the Central government, the Congress leader said that the rates of petrol and diesel are being increased indiscriminately but the Central ministers are irresponsibly saying that the rates of petroleum products are not in their hands.

"The Modi government has cheated the nation and only Rahul Gandhi-led Congress can expose the cheating of Modi. It had demonetised currency claiming to bring back the black money," Vali said.

Disclosing the plans for Rahul Gandhi's birthday, he said, "Andhra Pradesh Congress is going to hold essay writing competitions, blood donation and other programs on the eve of his birthday." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)