India News | Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Reviews Godavari Pushkar Preparations, Inspects Pollution-affected Areas in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday reviewed preparations for the upcoming Godavari Pushkar and inspected areas affected by water pollution in Rajamahendravaram.

Kalyan conducted the inspection while travelling in a specially arranged boat along the river, reviewing on-ground arrangements and assessing the condition of pollution-affected stretches.

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During the visit, East Godavari District Collector, Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation Commissioner and other officials briefed him on various issues related to the preparations and the current condition of the river.

Officials also shared detailed information with the Deputy CM regarding arrangements for Godavari Pushkar as well as measures being taken to address water pollution in the region.

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Earlier on May 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, enquiring about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery following his surgery.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Went to the residence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and met him as well as his family. Enquired about Pawan Kalyan Garu's well-being and wished him good health."

Sharing a post on X, Pawan Kalyan said he was deeply honoured by the Prime Minister's visit along with his family.

"Today, I had the great honour of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to my residence in Jubilee Hills along with my Anna Konidala, and our children, Konidala Akira Nandan, Konidala Aadya, Konidala Polina Anjani, and Konidala Mark Shankar," he wrote.

Describing the visit as a gesture of care and affection, he added, "His gracious visit to personally enquire about my health reflects his warmth, affection, and humane leadership. Despite his hectic schedule and immense responsibilities, he took time to visit and extend his support, a gesture that I deeply value and cherish."

Pawan Kalyan further recalled that the Prime Minister had also called him, immediately after his surgery, to enquire about his health and extend reassurance.

"Now, during my recovery, his visit to my residence today is a gesture of immense kindness and care that I will always cherish," he said.

He also lauded the Prime Minister's personal connect with people, stating, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji treats every individual like family, always placing the well-being of people at the heart of his thoughts and actions, and this is what makes him truly exceptional." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)