Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): CPM State Secretary Srinivasa Rao has criticised the state government, alleging that the education sector is in a state of disarray.

Speaking to the media in Nellore, he remarked that while the government speaks about Swarna Andhra Pradesh and Vision 2047, it is not implementing any constructive programs.

He expressed concerns over the new National Education Policy introduced by the central government, stating that it undermines the federal spirit enshrined in the Constitution. He also criticised the previous government for neglecting the mother tongue and giving excessive importance to English, which resulted in students "lacking proficiency in both languages." While acknowledging the necessity of English, he emphasised that primary education should prioritise the mother tongue.

Srinivasa Rao accused the previous government of "disrupting" the primary education system, leading to many students dropping out of school. He also alleged that the current TDP-led coalition, despite promising to rectify past policies, is not taking adequate measures. He claimed that the government's plan to cancel first-year intermediate exams was intended to favour corporate colleges. Furthermore, he pointed out that higher education is receiving only minimal funding.

He urged the government to focus on the education sector and warned that if it continues to neglect it, his party would launch protests.

The 27th State Conference of the CPM was held for three days in Nellore city. V Srinivasa Rao was elected as the new State Secretary, along with a 14-member executive committee. Following the conference, a massive rally was conducted in Nellore, in which CPM central leaders M B Baby, Brinda Karat, B V Raghavulu, and V Srinivasa Rao participated. They paid tribute to the statue of Puchalapalli Sundarayya by garlanding it.

CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao stated that the state conference in Nellore was conducted in a highly prestigious manner. He criticised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Vision 2047, stating that it only serves corporate interests and offers no real benefits to the common people. He emphasised that the CPM is advocating for the comprehensive development of the state.

He also praised the AAP government in Delhi, claiming its significant developmental achievements. He opined that it was inappropriate for Chandrababu Naidu to criticise the Delhi government, as Delhi has seen "better progress" under AAP compared to Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier CM Naidu on Monday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for its "failed" governance in the national capital over the last ten years.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Naidu said, "People are worried about staying in Delhi because of weather pollution and political pollution. Both are dangerous for health. In the last 10 years, the governance has failed in Delhi. It is a failed model. Without creating wealth, what right do politicians have to distribute wealth?" (ANI)

