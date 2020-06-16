India News | Andhra Finance Minister Performs Special Prayers Ahead of Budget Presentation

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath performed special prayers in his chamber in Amravati, before presenting the budget 2020-21 in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Rajendranath is slated to introduce Budget 2020-21 in the Assembly, which resumes today.

He was seen posing with a special black leather bag.

The seats in the Assembly and Council have been sanitised and arrangements have been made for the medical test of all members ahead of the Budget session.

The Governor will not directly address the joint session but will give his remarks through video conferencing.

The members have been asked to bring minimum staff and visitors are not allowed. MLAs or MLCs above 60 have the option of not attending the session.

Earlier, almost every Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders including chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh, were seen wearing black shirts in protest against the Andhra Pradesh government for the arrest of party leaders, including TDP's deputy floor leader in the Assembly, K Atchennaidu.

The session will be held after completion of one year of the YSRCP government. (ANI)

