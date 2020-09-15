Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday said that the cabinet sub-committee and experts committee have scrutinised insider trading in Amaravati during the TDP regime and initiated an ACB inquiry into the matter.

"It is primarily proved that there was a huge scam in Amaravati. The sub-committee has given its report to the government. ACB inquiry is initiated in that regard. TDP leaders are afraid as they had committed corruption. If they did not commit any wrong, they can write to the Centre for CBI investigation," he said while addressing media at YSRCP central office at Amaravati.

"Neither Chandrababu Naidu nor Lokesh have the guts to face any investigation. We have requested the central government for CBI investigation into the matter. Everything will come to light in CBI investigation," he added.

Responding to farmers' worries of crop damage due to rains, he said that the chief minister is taking all measures to provide MSP on all crops.

"The YSRCP government has already formed a market intervention fund. However, crop purchases from farmers are delayed due to rains. Officials are holding discussions with millers to see that farmers will not incur any loss. We assure the farmers that the government will take up the responsibility of purchase of paddy crop in full," he said.

"The Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs - the farmer assurance centres) set up by our government will be helpful to farmers. They should not fall in the trap of Chandrababu Naidu. He is trying to take farmers on a wrong track. During his tenure paddy was procured from farmers but money was not paid. But our government will not do so. Farmers need not worry about their crop; the government will fully support them. Chandrababu Naidu had diverted the funds of the civil supplies department to the tune of Rs 4,000 crores. He should open his mouth on that matter," he added. (ANI)

