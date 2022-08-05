Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Judges and Additional Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court at a programme held in Thummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Thursday.

Initially, Judges-designate Adusumilli Venkata Ravindrababu, Dr Vakkalagadda Radhakrishna Krupasagar, Bandaru Syamsundar, Vutukuru Srinivas were sworn in as Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court by Governor Sri Harichandan.

The Judges who were sworn in as Additional Judges of the High Court include Boppana Varahalakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikharjuna Rao, Duppala Venkata Ramana.

"Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court, R. Muthyala Raju, Principal Secretary, GAD, S. Dilli Rao, Collector, NTR District, Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Commissioner, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, P.S. Surya Prakash, Joint Secretary to Governor and other officials and attended the programme," read a statement. (ANI)

