Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday expressed profound grief and anguish over the accident on the railway track near Bathua in G Sigadam Mandal in Srikakulam district in which five persons lost their lives and several others were injured.

"I express profound grief and anguish over the accident on the railway track near Bathua in G. Sigadam Mandal in Srikakulam district in the late hours on Monday, in which five persons were reported to have lost their lives and several others were injured," the Governor said.

Governor Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

The Governor has been informed by the officials that the accident occurred when the passengers got down from Guwahati express and they were hit by oncoming Konark express while crossing the tracks and the injured have been shifted to hospital.

At least five people were run over by a train in the Batuwa in the G Sigadam zone of the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, police said.

The passengers who died were from Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track when their train stopped due to a technical glitch. The Konark Express coming from the opposite direction ran over these people, the police said. (ANI)

