Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday after he showed 'minor COVID-19 symptoms', informed the press note issued by Raj Bhavan.

"The Governor was suffering from cough and cold after he returned from New Delhi. As a precaution, an RT PCR test was conducted," the note said.

As minor Covid symptoms were observed, the Governor was shifted to Hyderabad by a special flight and admitted to the AIG hospital there, the statement added. (ANI)

