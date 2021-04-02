Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government aims to increase the state's contribution to Information Technology and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services) sectors to 10 per cent in the next three years, said State IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Friday.

"Andhra Pradesh's contribution to the IT and ITES sectors is hardly 5 pc in the whole country. However, manpower to the sectors is much higher than in Telugu states. We aim to increase Andhra's contribution to IT and ITES sectors to 10 per cent within three years," Reddy said while speaking at the CXO Round Table Conclave in Vijayawada.

He further informed that the reason behind organising the conclave was to focus on understanding the key measures required to overcome the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the IT and Electronics sectors.

As per a statement, matters related to skilling, IT and emerging technologies in primary sectors, IT concept cities/other IT infrastructure, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through startups, and how to take advantage of the renewed supply chain dynamics globally to make Andhra Pradesh as a hub for Electronics manufactuing were discussed at length at the conclave. (ANI)

