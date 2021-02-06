West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Two government offices at Nidadavole town of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday received a bomb threat call but it turned out to be a hoax, police said.

"Higher officials at Eluru said that Tehsildar and Sub-registrar offices in Nidadavole town received a bomb threat call today noon," Nidadavole sub-inspector Jagadeeswara Rao told ANI over the phone.

"We immediately rushed bomb squads to those offices. The offices were thoroughly checked. There are no bombs," Rao said.

"The call was a hoax. Attempts to trace out the caller are on," he added. (ANI)

