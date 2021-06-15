Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered that measures should be taken to provide medicare to children at all government hospitals for free of cost.

A meeting on preparing a prior plan for the prevention of a possible third wave of COVID-19 was held in Amaravati on Tuesday.

As per an official statement from the state government, special arrangements are being made to provide training to medical staff in pediatric-related issues.

The meeting was presided by Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, who is also that state Health Minister. It was joined by Group of Ministers (GoM) and Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Dr S Appalaraju, advisor to the state government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and health department officials.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to constitute 'Health Hubs' all over the state, near to human habitats, said the statement.

Vaccination of mothers of babies within 5 weeks age limit will be fastened up and eligible mothers will be issued tokens one day prior to vaccination, read the statement.

"All Public Health Centres (PHCs), area hospitals be checked and arrangements be made to provide treatment to children, wherever possible. All medicines required to mothers be made available at government hospitals and special treatment would be provided," it said.

The meeting of the group of Ministers also decided to take measures to recruit additional doctors and other medical staff to treat the children.

On Monday, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,549 new Covid-19 cases, 10,114 recoveries and 59 deaths over 24 hours. There are 80,013 active cases in the state. (ANI)

