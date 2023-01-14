Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday extended warm greetings on the occasion of Bhogi festival.

"On the auspicious Bhogi, first day of the Sankranti festival, I convey heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. I wish that the Bhogi bonfire would fill new light & inspire noble thoughts of love, affection & brotherhood in all of us," the AP Governor tweeted.

Also Read | Maharashtra | Mumbai Police Books Six People Who Put Up a Poster Wishing Underworld Don … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal festival, one of the prominent harvest festivals in the country.

It is celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in honour of Lord Indra, the God of rains and clouds.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Unidentified Caller Makes Derogatory Remarks, Threatens Allahabad University Professor; FIR Registered.

Farmers worship Lord Indra on this day, also known as Indran, seeking his blessings for good rains, bountiful harvest, and prosperity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)