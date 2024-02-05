Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): In a resounding call for the propagation and preservation of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, prominent pontiffs and religious leaders convened at the ongoing Dharmika Sadas in Tirumala, emphasising the need for a devotional wave to transcend global challenges.

The revered Peethadhipathis and Chiefs of various Hindu religious organisations convened on the second day of the Dharmika Sadas to offer invaluable insights and suggestions to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on advancing Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: 24-Year-Old Meerut Man Stoned to Death by Three Men Following Clash During Cricket Match at Noida Extension.

Sri Mukundananda Maharaj of Jyotir Mutt, Uttarakhand, advocated for the equitable treatment of all living beings, including humans, cattle, plants, and animals.

He urged TTD to promote the reverence of Gomata as Vishwa Mata and integrate traditional Hindu values into modern education.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MP Dipak Adhikary Resigns From Panels of Three West Bengal Government Bodies Ahead of General Polls.

"Sanatana dharma means that not just humans alone but also cattle, plants, and animals should be equally treated in a proper manner. TTD should move ahead in that direction and promote Gomata as Vishwa Mata. In modern education, we should teach the children about our traditional Hindu Dharma and cultural values," he said.

Echoing this sentiment, Sri Narayanjee Maharaj from Dwaraka Sankaracharya Mutt, Gujarat, stressed the imperative for unity among Peethadhipatis to champion the cause of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, with TTD taking a lead role in its propagation and protection.

"It is the need of the hour that every Peethadhipati, irrespective of the cult they are following, should unite to promote, protect, and propagate Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a wide-spread manner, and TTD, being the custodian of Hindu Sanatana Dharma, has to lead the Dharma Prachara as a frontrunner," Sri Narayanjee Maharaj said.

Sri Soundarajan, representing the Chilukuru Balaji Temple, emphasised the pivotal role of priests in safeguarding Sanatana Dharma within temple precincts.

He advocated for the dissemination of Hindu Dharma teachings to all segments of society, particularly the marginalised, drawing inspiration from the legend of the Mala Haridasu Sthala Purana.

"Priests should be made partners in the protection of Sanatana Dharma in existing temples. A proper explanation of the essence of our Hindu Dharma should be taught to the lower classes," Sri Soundarajan said.

"Priority should be given to the lower classes as per the legend of Mala Haridasu Sthala Purana in Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Temple. TTD's Dasa Sahitya project and Annamayya project programmes are successful. Nama Sankirtana and Bhajan programmes should be expanded," he added.

Over the course of two days, 24 eminent personalities and 17 dignitaries, along with 16 virtual participants, offered their invaluable insights and guidance.

The event saw the participation of TTD officials, including Chairman Sri Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, Executive Officer Sri AV Dharma Reddy, and other key personnel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)