Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): A man, who was allegedly laid off from his job recently, tried to kill himself at a felicitation programme in the Srikakalum district of Andhra Pradesh, in front of the state assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram and minister Seediri Appalaraju.

The man, identified as Anil Kumar, worked as an outsourced sanitary worker in Amadalavalasa Municipality and was allegedly removed from his job.

He tried to reach the program dais to share his grievance with the speaker and minister. As the confusion followed, Kumar attempted to slit his wrist and neck with a sharp object.

"Anil Kumar has been shifted to a private hospital by the local people and he is safe now," the Sub Inspector of Amadalavalasa told ANI over the phone.

The programme at Amadalavalasa town was a part of the government's drive to felicitate village and ward volunteers, which it kicked off on April 12. (ANI)

