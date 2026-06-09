India News | Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Assures Thorough Probe in Vizag Steel Plant Incident

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday said that the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises HD Kumaraswamy has formed an expert committee to review the tragic accident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The tragedy occurred yesterday when a catastrophic explosion at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) facility claimed the lives of eight workers and left six others critically injured.

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Speaking to the reporters, Lokesh noted that a special bailout package of Rs 15,000 crore to revive the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was made. The tragedy occurred when the steel plant was being revived.

"Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is a very historical steel plant. Under the leadership of PM Modi and our Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, they gave a special bailout package of Rs 15,000 crores to revive the steel plant and get it back on track. When it was being revived, an unfortunate incident happened yesterday. We are yet to understand why it happened. The collector, the commissioner of police, our home minister, member of parliament, member of legislative assembly, MLAs, all came here. Within six hours, Minister Kumaraswamy also reached here. Kumaraswamy has formed an expert committee, which will review everything end-to-end. They will arrive today," he said.

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Earlier in the day, Lokesh met the families of workers who lost their lives in the tragic accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The Minister reached King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam to console the bereaved families.

Lokesh was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister Sandhya Rani, Member of Parliament Sribharat M, TDP state President Palla Srinivasa Rao, and party leader Chintakayala Vijay.

Lokesh enquired about the specific circumstances that led to the industrial accident, listening to the grievances and concerns of those who lost their loved ones. Both Lokesh and Varma offered their deepest condolences, urging the grieving families to remain resilient during the difficult hour.

Addressing the families, Lokesh emphasised the unwavering commitment of the government to support the victims. (ANI)

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