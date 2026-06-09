India News | Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Visits Hospital, Meets Families of Vizag Steel Plant Accident Victims

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT, Electronics and Communication Nara Lokesh on Tuesday met families of workers who lost their lives in the tragic accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The Minister reached King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam to console the bereaved families.

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The tragedy occurred yesterday when a catastrophic explosion at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) facility claimed the lives of eight workers and left six others critically injured.

Lokesh was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister Sandhya Rani, Member of Parliament Sribharat M, TDP state President Palla Srinivasa Rao, and party leader Chintakayala Vijay.

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Lokesh enquired about the specific circumstances that led to the industrial accident, listening to the grievances and concerns of those who lost their loved ones. Both Lokesh and Varma offered their deepest condolences, urging the grieving families to remain resilient during the difficult hour.

Addressing the families, Lokesh emphasised the unwavering commitment of the government to support the victims. "I have come here to stand by the affected families in this time of deep sorrow," he stated.

"The NDA representatives from both the Centre and the State have come here to ensure that these families receive all necessary assistance. We are committed to stand by these affected families," he added.

The Minister also said that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant remains a symbol of collective effort, noting that it was saved because the community and leadership fought together to preserve it.

Addressing mounting public concerns regarding safety standards and accountability for the incident, Lokesh said the government would not take the matter lightly. He noted that a comprehensive inquiry is underway and that appropriate, stringent action will be initiated against those found responsible once the committee submits its report on the accident. (ANI)

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