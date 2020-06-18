India News | Andhra Minister Slams TDP for 'abrupt' Adjournment of Legislative Council Without Passing Appropriation Bill

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar slammed TDP for the abrupt adjournment of the legislative council without passing the appropriation (budget) bill. He alleged that TDP hatched a conspiracy to disrupt the proceedings of the Legislative Council as they have a majority in the elders' house.

It is the TDP MLCs who attacked YSRCP leaders but making allegations on us, he criticised. He challenged the TDP to prove that he misbehaved in the council.

While addressing media at Amaravati, AP water resources minister P Anil Kumar said that "The happenings in APLC yesterday are conspiracy hatched by the Opposition TDP. Our government had decided to conduct the assembly session for a short period, in the wake of COVID outbreak. There are many elders in the house, including the Opposition leader himself. That was the reason for conducting the legislative session for only two days."

"TDP objected for discussion of bills related to capital, before discussing the appropriation (budget) bill. It is against the customs being followed. Our party leaders asked for taking opinions of all parties. But TDP leaders did not oblige and violated all legislative rules in the rule books. They acted at their whims and fancies and bulldozed the session," he added.

He continued saying that passing the appropriation bill as the last item of the budget is custom. So we appealed for passing the remaining bills first. But then TDP which has a majority in the house misused its numbers and bulldozed the proceedings of the council. When asked, they say that they are starting a new tradition, he added.

"TDP floor leader in the council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu himself said that they can create destruction, and do whatever they want. He gave notice under rule 90; In fact, that has to be given one day before. But Yanamala did not follow it. Our leaders objected for that, but the deputy chairman did not listen to our MLCs," said Kumar.

"Nara Lokesh took pictures and shot videos on his mobile in the house. Our minister Vellampalli Srinivas tried to object, but TDP leaders attacked him. Lokesh had done so in the previous session of the council also. Now they are alleging otherwise, which is an utter lie. The deputy chairman, appointed by the then TDP government, abruptly adjourned the council sine die. There were incidents when a session was held for long hours. But the deputy chairman did not do so. What hurry he was in to adjourn the house?" he added.

He further added that TDP has conspired to stop the appropriation bill so that salaries cannot be paid in time. They want to blame the government for delayed salaries.

"TDP leaders made personal allegations on me that I am a rowdy and Goon, and that I misbehaved before the women MLCs in the council. I challenge them; I will request the chairman of the council to show the video footage. If it is proved that I misbehaved, I am ready for any punishment. I challenge the TDP MLCs to give a letter that they will resign if their allegations are proved wrong," he added. (ANI)

