India News | Andhra MLA's Gunman Succumbs to COVID-19

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy's gunman succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The MLA confirmed his gunman's death to ANI over the phone.

"The deceased gunman had hidden the information that he was coronavirus patient, as he was afraid of the society. Thus he ended his life and put his family and colleagues at stake," he said.

The MLA further said that three security officers and three maids in his office have also tested positive for coronavirus.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,965 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh including 2,688 active cases, 3195 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 82 deaths. (ANI)

