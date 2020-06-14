Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Andhra MLA's Gunman Succumbs to COVID-19

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 11:20 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra MLA's Gunman Succumbs to COVID-19

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy's gunman succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The MLA confirmed his gunman's death to ANI over the phone.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

"The deceased gunman had hidden the information that he was coronavirus patient, as he was afraid of the society. Thus he ended his life and put his family and colleagues at stake," he said.

The MLA further said that three security officers and three maids in his office have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,965 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh including 2,688 active cases, 3195 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 82 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement