New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The High-Level Committee (HLC), under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved additional central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states, affected by floods, flash floods, landslides, cyclonic storms during the year 2024.

According to an official release, the HLC approved central assistance of Rs 1554.99 crore to five States from NDRF, subject to an adjustment of 50 per cent of the opening balance for the year available in the SDRF.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and Implementation Details.

Out of the total amount of Rs1554.99 crore, Rs 608.08 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 170.99 crore for Nagaland, Rs 255.24 crore for Odisha, Rs 231.75 crore for Telangana and Rs 288.93 crore for Tripura.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta To Be Delhi's 4th Woman CM, First-Time BJP MLA Pledges To Take City to New Heights.

During the financial year 2024-25, the Central Government has released Rs 18,322.80 crore to 27 States in SDRF Rs 4,808.30 crore from NDRF to 18 States, Rs 2208.55 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 14 States and Rs 719.72 crore from National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 08 States.

The Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to these States, immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of a formal Memorandum. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)