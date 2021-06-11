Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against a woman area Committee member of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in the murders of Kidari Sarveswara Rao, MLA of Araku in Andhra Pradesh, and Siveri Soma, ex-MLA of the district.

As per an official statement of NIA, the investigation has revealed that arrested accused Sake Kalavathi alias Bhavani was instrumental in providing logistics support to the team that carried out the killing of Araku MLA Rao, and Ex-MLA Soma.

"NIA filed a Supplementary Charge-Sheet before NIA Special Court, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh against an Area Committee Member of CPI (Maoist) namely Sake Kalavathi alias Bhavani, aged 45 yrs, under section 120 B r/w 302 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 18, 20, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Section 25(1A) of Arms Act," the statement said.

The case was originally registered on September 23, 2018 at Dumbriguda police station, in Visakhapatnam relating to the murder of Rao, and Soma by armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) at Livitiputtu Village of Dumbriguda Mandal.

NIA had re-registered the case on December 6, 2018 and taken up the investigation. After investigation, chargesheets were filed earlier by NIA against nine accused persons.

"Investigation has revealed that Bhavani had joined the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) twenty years ago and was an Area Committee member of the organisation at the time of her arrest. She is the wife of Kakuri Peddanna, a State Zonal Committee member of CPI( Maoist) and she, along with her husband and other co-accused persons was part of a 40 member team that was camping in Dumbriguda fifteen days prior to the incident in the instant case. She was an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist), used to carry INSAS Rifle, and was instrumental in providing logistics support to the team that carried out the killing of Rao, and Soma," NIA added.

Further Investigation in the case is on. (ANI)

