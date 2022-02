East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday busted an interstate smuggling gang and seized around 1,400 kg of cannabis.

Police informed that the consignment of cannabis was being transported in a lorry from Vizag agency in Andhra Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, and two people have been arrested,

Also Read | Sony PS5 New Beta Update Brings Voice Commands & UI Changes.

"We seized the product along with a lorry, car and arrested two persons who were transporting the cannabis. The car was used as a pilot vehicle, the white product was transporting in the lorry," A Srinivasa Rao, Additional SP told ANI.

He further added, "We have arrested two accused and criminal cases were booked on them and they would be produced in the court. The cannabis was being transported from the Vizag agency in Andhra Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh."

Also Read | RBI Projects India GDP Growth Rate at 7.8% for Financial Year 2022-23.

The police official also said that they have requested bankers to seize the accounts of other accused persons, who transferred lakhs of rupees to the persons engaged in the crime.

"A total of five accused, including one purchaser, seller, middleman, and transporters were involved in the case. Out of a total of five accused, two are in custody and the remaining people would be arrested," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)