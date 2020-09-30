Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): The police here on Tuesday seized and destroyed 2,000 litres of country liquor and 10,000 litres of jaggery wash.

This came after Machilipatnam police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) held a cordon search in Pedda Kara Agraharam village in Machilipatnam Mandal on Tuesday morning.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu and SEB ASP Vakul Jindal told the villages that manufacturing and selling of country liquor is an offence. (ANI)

