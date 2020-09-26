Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday carried out a massive search operation at country liquor making units in Telugu Palem village of Pedana Mandal in Krishna district, and seized as well as destroyed 1,000 litres of country liquor and 15,000 litres of jaggery wash.

As per Vakul Jindal, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) the operation started at 4 am, and 160 police personnel participated in it.

"Based on credible information, we have taken up this cordon and search operation with a force of 160 personnel from police and SEB. We have seized 1,000 litres of country liquor and 15,000 litres of jaggery wash and destroyed them," he said.

He further said that police also seized gas cylinders and other equipment used for making country liquor. "We will intensify such raids in future," said Jindal.

Ravindranath Babu, Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishna District said that police want to bring in a voluntary change in the mindset of people for a society with no country liquor.

"We want a voluntary change in the minds of people for a society with no country liquor. In many villagers, country liquor makers have changed through the 'Parivartana' programme, joined the mainstream, and became eligible for government welfare schemes. Yet many others are still in this illegal business," he said.

Babu said the Preventive Detention (PD) Act has imposed on five people of the district on the suggestion of the District Collector, and police will be more stringent in future operations.

"Recently we have imposed PD Act on five persons who are anti-social elements, as suggested by the District Collector. We will be much more stringent in future operations. The accused will be directly sent for remand. The identity of those who give us information will be kept secret," he said (ANI)

