Amaravati, Dec 23 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday said they are set to destroy over 250 tonnes of ganja (cannabis) that was seized on various occasions during the current year, an official release from the DGP's office said.

The destruction which began today will continue till December 26, it said adding it was identified that 70 per cent of the seized Marijuana has come from neighbouring Odisha.

Besides preventing the cultivation and transport of ganja, the state police will also focus to put a stop to the distribution network that is trying to make inroads into educational institutions.

The officials have identified that ganja cultivation was being taken up in as many as 600 acres and the local police destroyed the crop with the help of

Greyhounds, Special Party and Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths, the release added.

