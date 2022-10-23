Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 23 (ANI): Two persons were killed after a fire broke out at firecracker stalls at Gandhinagar's Gymkhana ground in Vijaywada on Sunday morning.

The firecrackers stalls were set up at the Gymkhana ground in Gandhinagar. People started panicking after the fire broke out in the firecracker stalls in Vijaywada.

Also Read | UK Queen Consort Camilla, King Charles III Visit Bengaluru Health Centre for Holistic Therapies.

Fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving news about the incident. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in June this year, three people were killed while two others were admitted to a hospital after a fire broke out at the firecrackers production unit in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. (ANI)

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Diwali Good News: List of States That Announced Hike in DA For Government Employees Ahead of Festivities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)