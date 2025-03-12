Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): At least two people were killed and 40 were injured after two buses collided in the Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh, said an official on Wednesday.

According to the Divisional Public Relations Officer (PRO), out of the 40 injured, five are in critical condition. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Madanapalle District Government Hospital.

Also Read | Starlink India Launch Date: When Will Elon Musk's Company Rollout Its Satellite Internet Services in India? Check Expected Timeline, Plan Price and Other Details.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He has directed the medical authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Furthermore, the Minister has instructed transport department officials to implement stringent measures to prevent such accidents in the future. Emphasizing the importance of road safety, he urged officials to strengthen transport security measures, particularly to curb accidents involving private buses.

Also Read | Haryana Municipal Election 2025 Results: Early Trends Show BJP Leading in 9 out of 10 Mayoral Posts.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, in a different incident, five people lost their lives after a speeding Karnataka bus collided with two-wheelers near Adoni in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

"A speeding Karnataka bus collided with two two-wheelers, resulting in the instant death of four individuals, while another person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Adoni Government General Hospital (GGH)," Adoni DSP Hemalatha said.

According to the Adoni DSP, a Karnataka bus travelling from Gangavathi (Karnataka) to Raichur via Adoni attempted to overtake another vehicle near Jalimanchi village when its steering rod broke, causing it to crash into two motorcycles ahead.

Adoni DSP Hemalatha arrived at the accident site and conducted an inspection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)